British High Commissioner Andrew Fleming Calls on AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Dr Andrew Fleming along with Head of British Trade and Investment, Varun Mali and other members of his delegation called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister explained the development activities taking place in the State and sought investments in Andhra Pradesh.

The British team expressed its interest in investing in Health, Energy, Electric Vehicles, Agricultural technology and Climate change sectors.

The Chief Minister presented a memento to Dr Fleming.