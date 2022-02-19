Botsa Calls Atchannaidu's Bluff on TIDCO Houses

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the opposition was trying to create a rift among people. Addressing he media, he stated that there are technical issues in the case of power supply but Chandrababu Naidu is using the yellow media to create unnecessary noise around the issue. The rationale on garbage tax is inappropriate. We carried out a cleaning drive through a program clap. No tax was levied on the poor, he clarified.

TDP leaders need to look at what we said in the manifesto about houses. We are correcting the corruption committed by the TDP leaders in the case of Tidco houses. It is not correct on part of Atchannaidu to lie on the issue of houses to the poor, he said.

The YS Jagan government has given more space in the construction of houses when compared to any other leaders' regime, he said. Atchcnnaidu should discuss the facts, he said.

Did Chandrababu give a single house to the beneficiaries under the TIDCO scheme? The house was built and abandoned just for the commission on construction.

We did a reverse tender for the construction of TIDCO and saved four hundred crores to the government. Houses build under Chandrababu Naidu did not give infrastructure like electricity, roads, water and toilets to the beneficiaries, now the YS Jagan government is providing infrastructure before handing over houses to the beneficiaries, clarified Botsa Satyanarayana.