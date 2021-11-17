Bogus Voting Bogey Reflects TDP's Fear of Defeat: YSRCP MP

Amaravati: YSRCP MP P Mithun Reddy has said that TDP is convinced of its certain defeat in Kuppam which is the reason why bogus voting bogey is being drummed up by Chandrababu and his friendly media.

Speaking media here on Thursday, the YSRCP Leader in Lok Sabha said each and every polling booth had a TDP agent and there was not a single complaint from any of the 48 booths of Kuppam municipality.

Chandrababu has placed his faithfuls in every booth and with not a single complaint, this appears to be an act to prepare ground for what is in store. None of the voters which TDP claims to be bogus has the indelible mark on the index finger.

To gain entry into the polling booth one needs to show some identification failing which the agent can question and complain. When no such incident was reported the bogus vote bogey is the creation of Chandrababu and his friendly media, he said.

The bogus voters shown by TDP from Ramakuppam were identified by police as TDP workers, he said and questioned why they did not ask for repolling there.

YSRCP has complained that there are over 8000 bogus votes, but TDP has failed to lodge a single complaint which indicates that defeat is starting at TDP, he said.