BJP-Led Centre's Fuel Price Decrease Only an Eyewash: Kodali Nani

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswararao (Nani) said that the slash of fuel prices by the Centre is only an eyewash, as the BJP was defeated in most of the by-elections across the country and lost their deposits in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the minister said that the Centre has increased the prices of petrol and diesel, despite the fall in crude oil rates. The fuel rates have gone to Rs 110 from Rs 70, but the Centre has slashed only Rs10 even though the hike was almost Rs 40.

However, the BJP leaders have been propagating as if they have achieved something big, while the common people are suffering with the abnormal fuel rates. He said that Centre is showing excise duty as only Rs 47,000 crore to reduce the share of the State governments, besides imposing taxes worth Rs 3,50,000 crore and looting people every year.

The Minister stated that the BJP had lost deposits in both Badvel and Tirupati by-polls, and left as a silly party in the State that indulged in cheap politics by creating stirs between castes and religions. He questioned the BJP leaders have they ever thought the reason behind losing the deposits and stated that BJP was defeated for creating a malicious propaganda against the State government initiatives.

Responding to the TDP leader's agitation at petrol bunks, he said that the previous TDP government had imposed a surcharge of Rs 2 on the fuel prices and looted almost Rs 10,000 crore from the public for over four and a half years. He said that the current government had only levied Rs 1 for repairing roads that were terribly neglected during TDP rule. The minister dared Chandrababu Naidu to protest in Delhi, as the increase and decrease of fuel prices is being done by the Centre. He said that the TDP leaders' protests at petrol bunks are only to create a law and order issue and irk the government.