Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Car Rams Into Lorry, Four Dead

Four youths were killed in a fatal road accident at Jendalavagu near Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday at 10.30 pm. According to preliminary information, the deceased are from Kamalapuram mandal in Hanmakonda district. Ramu and Arvind, working as wedding photographers, left Kamalapuram in a car (TS 03 FC 9075) for a wedding shoot at Mothe, Chinthur mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

Friends Rushi, Kalyan and Randhir met in Hanmakonda. While the five were heading to Mote through Mahabubabad, the car hit a lorry when they reached Jendalavagu near Yellandu. The front of the car was crushed due to the impact of the accident. Three died on the spot. The other travellers on the route tried to save the two injured people in the car.

108 was called and two seriously injured were taken to a hospital in Yellandu. One of them died at the hospital, Randhir, who was seriously injured, was shifted to Khammam at 11:30 am. His condition is said to be critical. The police had to cut the car with the help of cutters and remove the two dead bodies from the accident site.