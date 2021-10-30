The stage is set for the by-elections to Badvel Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

In Badvel constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, 2.16 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Poll authorities have set up 281 polling stations out of which 148 have been identified as critical. According to Kadapa Superintendent of Police, over 2,000 police personnel including central armed forces have been deployed.

A total of 16 candidates are testing their political fortunes in the bypoll, caused by the death of sitting MLA G. Venkatasubbaiah of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Badvel, reserved for Scheduled Castes, is in Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home district of Kadapa.

The YSRCP has fielded Venkatasubbaiah’s wife Dasari Sudha, who is locked in a three-cornered contest against Congress’s M. Kamalamma and BJP’s P. Suresh.