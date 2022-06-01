Atmakur By-election: CM YS Jagan Hands Over B Form to Mekapati Vikram Reddy

Amaravati: Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who will be contesting in Atmakur bypoll has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister handed over the B-form to party’s Atmakur bypoll candidate Vikram Reddy. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy were present on the occasion.

The Atmakur bypoll will be held on June 23 and the nominations will be received by the election commission officials till June 6. The scrutiny of nominations would be completed on June 7 and the final list of contesting candidates would be released on June 9. Bypoll candidates have been advised to file their nomination paper online as well.

On the first day of nominations, People's Republican Party candidate G Ramesh Kumar and R Subhrahmanyam of Navataram Party have already filed their nominations. Both the candidates are residents of Palnadu district. Mekapati Goutham Reddy’s younger brother is contesting the Atmakur bypoll on a YSRCP ticket.

It may be recalled here that the sudden demise of sitting member and minister in the YS Jagan’s previous cabinet Mekapati Goutham Reddy on February 21 this year has resulted in a by-election. Meanwhile, there’s been no clarity from the opposition TDP for the bypoll seat. It’s also not clear if the BJP or Jana Sena would field their candidate.

In the 2014 general elections, Mekapati Goutham Reddy from YSR Congress party won the seat with 91,986 votes. He retained the seat with a majority in the subsequent elections too.

Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu is overseeing the arrangements for receiving the nominations. He said the administration would ensure effective implementation of the election code. There are a total 279 polling stations in the constituency which goes to polls later this month and the officials have identified 122 sensitive areas.

