Arya Vysya Community Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A delegation of Arya Vysya Community has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Secretariat here on Thursday.

They thanked the Chief Minister for approving a resolution in the Cabinet allowing Arya Vysya Community to manage and operate Arya Vysya Choultries and Anna satras.

Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, AP Arya Vysya Maha Sabha President Mukkala Dwarakanath, RTI Commissioner Repala Srinivas, Vijayawada Urban, District Arya Vysya Community President Konakalla Vidyadhara Rao presented Lord Venkateswara Swami Momento and flowers to the Chief Minister on the occasion.