Araku MP Asks AP CM To Support Strawberry Cultivation

Amaravati: Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi along with other parliamentarians has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Camp office here on Monday and presented strawberries.

During the interaction, the MP urged the Chief Minister to encourage the cultivation of strawberries in Vishakapatnam agency area as it is favourable for strawberry cultivation and would be developed as tourist destination.

The MP said that the Chief Minister has responded positively in this regard and directed to prepare an action plan to improve income resources of tribal farmers.