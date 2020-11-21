APSRTC Special Buses For Karthika Masam To Visit Pancharama Kshetra Temples

‘Karthika Masam' is considered a special and most auspicious month for Hindus. It is a holy month during which Hindus visit Lord Shiva Temples. To make it convenient for pilgrims from the Telugu states, the APSRTC has decided to run special buses to all the Pancharama Kshetra temples. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will ensure buses at regular intervals and in this regard will deploy some 1,750 buses to meet the rush.

Karthika Masam is considered a very auspicious month. During the entire month, Lord Shiva is worshipped. In Andhra Pradesh, there are pancharama kshetra temples and people from different states visit here and offer their prayers during this month. These temples are located in Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Draksharamam, samarlakota and Amaravati. These special buses will run across all the districts in the state.