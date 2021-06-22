APSRTC to Procure 100 Buses for Tirupati-Tirumala Ghat Route

Refuting the false allegations by a section of media on the tenders of electric buses, Minister Perni Nani clarified that the tender conditions were set as per the rules. He said that the State government decided to purchase electric buses in 2020 itself, but as the buses cost over Rs 2.5 crore the government withdrew the proposal, as it could end up burdening people despite the Centre providing subsidy.

However, as the cost of the buses has come down to Rs 1-5-1.7 crore, the State government decided to call for tenders to ply 350 electric buses in the first phase.

He stated that a section of the media has been falsely propagating that the government is awarding a single tender, which is completely untrue, as every tender is being reviewed at judicial preview.

APSRTC has planned to procure 100 buses for the Tirupati-Tirumala ghat route, 100 in Visakhapatnam and 50 each in Vijayawada, Kakinada and Amaravati, to be run on various routes in the respective regions.