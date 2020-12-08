AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) which is providing Triple Play Services (Internet, TV & Telephone) to households in the State for the past three years is coming out with new packages to address the challenge of low internet connectivity in rural areas.

These packages have been launched in view of increased internet usage due to employees working from home, online classes for students who require high-speed connectivity especially in the towns and rural areas where the classes are viewed through the television.

As part of the new package, people can now access the internet directly through TV (even through CRT monitors) with the help of Android IPTV & GPON boxes installed at each household.

APSFL new triple play packages details:

Package Features Home Essential Home Premium Monthly Tariff Rs. 449 (Incl. 18% GST) Rs. 599 (Incl. 18% GST) Internet Speed Upto 30 Mbps Upto 50 Mbps FUP Data 300 GB and 2 Mbps post FUP speed Truly Unlimited* TV Channels 240+ Channels including FTA, Pay & HD channels 245+ Channels including FTA, Pay & HD channels Telephony Unlimited Local calls Unlimited Local & STD Calls

Add-on Data packages at a price of Rs. 49 for 30 GB and Rs. 98 for 60 GB of additional data is also there.

Customers also can access Videos on Demand, Entertainment Apps, Government Apps, Games etc directly on TV.APSFL is in process of partnering with OTT Service providers for integrating the apps to our IPTV Platform.

APSFL, which is the sole provider of Triple Play Services for last 3 years in AP, plans to target 50 Lakh households and connect all government offices in next 2-3 years in adherence to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's endeavour of establishing a high-speed network on a non-discriminatory basis across the State.

High-speed internet, TV and Telephone services are being provided even in the remotest part of the state in tribal regions such as ITDA Paderu, ITDA Rampachodavaram. Government initiatives such as Village/Ward Secretariats, Raithu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Health Clinics, Milk Collection Centres, Naadu – Nedu Schools in rural AP, are also provided high speed internet connectivity and Telephone services through APSFL.