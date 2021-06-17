AP's New Taxation System Will Be Implemented in Most Transparent Manner: Botsa

Condemning the false propaganda of a section of media and opposition parties on new taxation system, Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana asserted that the new tax hike would be limited to 15% of the existing rate and assured that it will be implemented in the most transparent manner.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, the Minister warned the section of media and opposition parties not to create panic among the people with their false propaganda and said the revised taxation system is proposed after considering central government recommendations, studying taxation system in other states and feedback from tax payers' association.

The Minister said the state would only earn an additional revenue of Rs 186 crore with the new taxation, but the opposition is portraying it as Rs 10,000 crore which is false. The Minister said out of 33 lakh tax assessments in the state, 4lakh houses were less than 375 sq ft area and the tax for those houses is only Rs 50 and added that though the government will be getting less tax on these houses, the decision is taken to benefit poor people.

The Minister flayed BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao for making baseless allegations against the government on tax hike and said everyone has seen how the central government has been increasing the price of petrol despite the COVID pandemic. He said the government is planning to conduct debate in cities like Vishakapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupathi on new taxation system.