APPSC Group-I Results Released

Amaravati: On Wednesday (April 28th), the AP Public Service Commission released the Group-I results. On the basis of written main examinations conducted from December 14th to 20th, 2020, the APPSC issued a list of candidates provisionally eligible for the oral test (interview) for Group-I service recruitment notification No: 27/2018. The list of qualified candidates is available on the Commission's website

The original certificates will be verified, followed by an oral examination, at the APPSC office on MG Road in Vijayawada. Because of the current Covid pandemic, it has been tentatively agreed to begin conducting interviews on June 14th.

The precise schedule and dates of the oral exam, however, will be posted on the APPSC website at a later date. According to the APPSC secretary, candidates may receive individual call letters.

Candidates seeking sports quota vacancies must upload the appropriate form-1 certificate relating to Group-I services within 48 hours, according to the APPSC secretary, so that it can be forwarded to SAAP for verification of their sports certificate.