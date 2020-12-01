AMARAVATI: The second day of the Winter Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly got off to a chaotic start again on Tuesday ,with the Opposition TDP MLAs including party president N Chandrababu Naidu creating ruckus.

Expressing outrage at the way the Opposition leaders were conducting themselves, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the TDP was creating confusion by not listening to the members. "We are paying insurance of Rs.1,227 Crore on December 15 for the Kharif season 2019, house pattas are going to be distributed on December 25th," Jagan enumerated.

Speaking further he said, " The Government works on credibility. Today, I can proudly say that my credibility is at such a level that people now believe that when YS Jagan gives his word he will do what he says, he roared. Taking a dig at the TDP Chief, he said, "Unlike Chandrababu Naidu, who is man of many words but till date has kept none of his promises, he said, which invoked a thumping applause from the YSRCP members, as the TDP Chief watched.

Watch AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speak on the 2nd Day of the Winter Sessions of Assembly

గవర్నమెంట్ అనేది ఒక క్రెడిబులిటీ మీద జరుగుతోంది. ఈరోజు గర్వంగా చెబుతున్నా జగన్‌ అనే వ్యక్తి క్రెడిబిలిటీ ఏ స్థాయిలో ఉంది అనంటే జగన్ అనే వ్యక్తి ఓ మాట చెబితే చేస్తాడు అని ప్రజలు నమ్ముతారు.

- సీఎం వైయస్ జగన్. pic.twitter.com/U6FdQ1e2bI — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) December 1, 2020

Expressing his angst that the Opposition was behaving without even a minimum awareness on public issues, the Chief Minister said he did not even understand why they were coming to the Assembly without discussing or studying the issues.

The second day proceedings of the House began with Minister For Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju laying the discussion on Andhra Pradesh Fish Feed Quality Control Bill, AP Aquaculture Seed Quality Control Amendment Bill and AP Fisheries University Bill 2020. As the minister was speaking, TDP members insisted on a debate on the adjournment resolutions and disturbed the house.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy admonished the TDP members for deliberately obstructing the House proceedings as they repeatedly interrupted the session while Seediri Appalaraju was speaking.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram appealed to the TDP leaders for cooperation and to run the affairs of the house smoothly, but no heed was paid, leading to the Speaker suspending TDP member Nimmala Ramanaidu from the House for one day.