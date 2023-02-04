AP Will Be Model State in Cancer Prevention, Says Vidadala Rajini

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said that Andhra Pradesh will be in the top position in prevention of cancer by 2030. While addressing the media on Saturday, the Health Minister stated that the Andhra Pradesh government is taking measures to prevent cancer. The government has allocated Rs 400 cr for cancer prevention in the budget, she stated.

AP government has entered into a Mou with Homi Bhabha Care Center for cancer screening across the state. The minister further added that they are setting up a cancer centre at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam with a cost of Rs 60 crore.

She confidently said that the AP government will be in top position in cancer prevention by 2030.

The minister asked the people to be cautious and vigilant about cancer. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly 60 lakh people are suffering from cancer every year.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said that WHO has warned that 30 cr people will get affected with cancer by 2030.