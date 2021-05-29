AP: Welfare, Social Justice, Transparency Hallmark of CM YS Jagan Governance

Amaravati: From assuming office in the summer of 2019, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the two years, has changed the grammar of governance, delivered social justice system, empowered weaker sections and women, even while weathering the stormy pandemic effectively besides steering YSRCP to landslide in local body elections.

Fulfilling the majority of poll promises, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stood by example and the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has rooted out corruption and middlemen ushering in transparency into administration. Nowhere in the country pensions are being disbursed at the doorstep of the beneficiary before sunrise.

The overwhelming mandate in the panchayat and municipal elections and Tirupati bypoll endorsed the governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in clear terms while farmers have been getting bounty sops from sowing to marketing, education getting the right syntax from Amma Vodi to Skill Development courses, medicare getting the pulse right with YSR Aarogyasri and welfare touching all sections of society.

DBT

In the past two years, the State government had directly credited Rs 95,528.50 crore into the beneficiaries' accounts with no role of middlemen and indirectly spent over Rs 36,197.05 crore on Sampoorna Poshana, free power to farmers, Goru Buddha, and many more schemes, aggregating to Rs 1.31 lakh crores. The pensions and other welfare services are being door delivered to beneficiaries through Village and Ward Volunteers on the first of every month, rain or shine.

Seeing the plight of the poor in 3,648 km padayatra, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought a manifesto and nearly fulfilled all promises in two years.

Covid percolated into the second year but the State has been taking effective measures in liaison with the Centre for distribution of oxygen and vaccination.

In fact, Andhra Pradesh is the first state to bring Corona treatment and Black fungus under Dr. YSR Aarogyasri's scheme. Testing, tracing, and treatment are being carried out to cater to the growing number of cases. The State Government is committed to vaccination to all in order of priority for building a corona-free society. The government has spent Rs 2,229 crores for Covid treatment in the past 14 months. Under the current circumstances, the government is taking steps to set up oxygen plants across the State, keeping future needs in view.

The state government has embarked on major changes in the medical field with the intention of providing quality medical care to all the poor and middle-class people without any difficulty. Soon after forming the government, Chief Minister laid a special focus on upgrading the Aarogyasri scheme, by making it available for all those families having up to Rs 5 lakh income, besides increasing the number of treatments to 2434 and has made available to the public 1,180 state-of-the-art mobile clinics and ambulances in the 104 and 108 services at a cost of Rs 210 crores to provide emergency medical care to patients during emergencies.

Modernization of hospitals has been undertaken on a large scale under the Nadu-Nedu scheme to radically change the look of government hospitals and provide corporate medical services to the poor as well. Besides revamping the existing hospitals, the government has also embarked on constructing 16 new Medical Colleges one in each Parliamentary Constituency, three Cancer and two Kidney Specialty Hospitals along six Multi-Specialty Hospitals under ITDA.

In regard to the education sector, the government has taken initiatives in strengthening the education system by revamping the government schools, providing English medium education, besides supporting the families with welfare schemes like Vidya Deeven…