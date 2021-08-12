AP: Water Samples, Air Quality in Villages to be Checked
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to focus on pollution in villages and asked them to examine water and air samples and take appropriate details on pollution levels. He stated that sanitation conditions should also be recorded in detail as this will enable the authorities to take appropriate action immediately and also instructed them to monitor the condition of drinking water tanks in the villages from time to time.