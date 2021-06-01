AP to Vaccinate Students Going Abroad On Priority

Amaravati: The Chief Minister directed the officials to vaccinate students going abroad for studies and also to people who are going abroad on a work visa. He also added that a certificate will be given from the government that they were vaccinated.

Reviewing the Supply and storage of Oxygen, the health officials said usage of oxygen has decreased to 490 metric tons and added that they have procured 654 metric tons of Oxygen on May 29. They said there was a production of 230 metric tons of oxygen locally. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to be alert on the supply and storage of oxygen till the consumption level is reached.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they had identified 92 orphans whose parents had succumbed to COVID and Rs 10lakh has been deposited in the accounts of 43 children. The Chief Minister asked Officials to invest money in good schemes so that the interest will be useful for their monthly maintenance.