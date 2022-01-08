AP Tightens Covid Protocols Over Festive Rush

Amravati: For the past several days, the number of Corona positive cases in the AP state has been rapidly climbing. With festive shopping and educational institutions declaring holidays beginning on Saturday, Sankranthi holidays usually witness an uptick in travel to the region. Doctors advise wearing masks to completely cover the mouth and nose while travelling, shopping, and celebrating, as well as periodically sanitising hands. If COVID restrictions such as keeping away from gatherings are not followed, the virus will spread rapidly.

In less than five days in comparison to the previous week, there has been a considerable increase in the number of cases of Corona. Between December 27 and January 2, 940 corona positive cases were recorded across the state, with the number of positive cases increasing to 2,155 in the previous five days (Monday to Friday). In comparison with the previous week, an extra 43.61 per cent of cases were reported. There have been 28 omicron cases reported in the state thus far.

As the number of coronavirus cases rises, the government is boosting the number of diagnostic tests available. Last week, police and other authorities around the state fined 9,814 individuals for breaking corona regulations.

Pre-Alert

On Friday, the central government stated that passengers from other countries, including those from Omicron, will be required to undergo a week's quarantine. The state government, on the other hand, had been notified earlier. Last December, the state government issued directives requiring such travellers to be quarantined. Foreign tourists are being tested by RTPCR tests. If the diagnosis is positive, it is reported to the Central Medical and Health Department right away. Since December 1, RTPCR has tested 48,941 international visitors who have arrived in the state. A total of 201 international passengers and their families were informed of the situation. Omicron was diagnosed in 28 of them.]

Also Read: National Water Award for YSR Kadapa District in AP

In the wake of the third wave and omicron pandemic, the state administration is organising the distribution of corona booster dose vaccinations to health care and frontline workers, as well as the elderly over 60 years of age, beginning on the 10th of this month.

Dr Haimawati, Director of Public Health, has published instructions for the administration of booster doses to collectors, JCs, and medical officials. According to the instructions, the booster dose should be of the same vaccination as the first two doses. The booster dose is available to those who have passed the second dose 39 weeks later.

There must be precautions taken. 70% of the cases documented thus far have been treated at home, and the virus has been under control. Hospitalization is being sought by 30% of the population. There are 706 public and private hospitals in the state, with 15,000 general beds, 28,000 oxygen beds, and roughly 7,000 ICU beds available to treat coronavirus patients. The government has taken every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. Precautions must be taken.

- Katamaneni Bhaskar, Medical and Health Commissioner ‌

These rules urge ANMs and Ashaworkers to identify eligible individuals over the age of 60 in their region on Saturdays and Sundays.

From Monday, vaccinations will be distributed at the village/ward secretariats. By the 13th, all vaccines should have been distributed.

The medical officers and superintendents are responsible for administering the prescribed dose to the medical, non-medical, and other workers under their jurisdiction.

On the 12th and 13th, a special drive will be held to provide booster doses to frontline workers.

Vaccinations to be distributed to municipal employees, staff, and ward volunteers in the offices of the Municipal Commissioners

Vaccines will be distributed at MPDVO offices to village volunteers, panchayat, rural development, and revenue personnel.

Vaccines are being distributed to police officers in police stations, district police stations, and other locations.

From 9 a.m. on Thursday to 9 a.m. on Friday, more than 3.15 crore tests were done across the state, with 37,849 diagnostic tests and 840 corona positive cases. The district of Visakhapatnam had the most cases, with 183, and one person died from the corona. Chittoor had 150 instances, Krishna had 88, East Godavari had 70, Nellore had 69, and Guntur had 66. Prakasam district had the fewest positive cases, with only 22 recorded.

On a single day, 133 individuals were rescued from the corona. So far, a total of 20,79,763 positive cases have been reported. There were 20,62,290 survivors and 14,501 deaths. There are 2,972 active cases at the moment. The state government has performed 3,15,29,919 diagnostic tests so far.