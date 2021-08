Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed precautions to be taken in the wake of the third wave. He said village/ward secretariats should be taken as a unit for vaccination and administration of vaccine should be done on priority. He said that the curfew relaxation will be from 6 AM to 11 PM and added that permission should be taken for marriages at early hours and only 150 people are allowed for a marriage.