AP SSC Inter Exams Results 2021: Check How Marks Are Allotted and Grading Pattern

Amaravati: The SSC and Inter examinations in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled. The examinations have been cancelled after the Supreme Court order that they are to be held by July 31st. The tests cannot be held at this time, according to Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Education.

According to the minister, the decision to cancel the exams was made in order to avoid any more problems for the students.

Following the cancellation of the exams, Suresh, the Minister of Education, made a significant remark on the assessment criteria.

The Minister indicated that the criteria for awarding the points would be revealed later. He indicated that a High-Power Committee would be formed for the assessment process. According to the government, only Inter second-year students have lab marks right now. The results should be available by July 31st.

The possibility of assigning grades in the following manner:

Students in the tenth grade are more likely to receive good grades. It appears that the authorities believe that if grades are assigned, a separate test for admission to institutions like IIIT will be unnecessary. Students in their second year, however, will be able to receive marks based on their first-year grades and practical grades.