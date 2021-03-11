AP SSC 2021: School Principals Get New Guidelines For 10th Class Exams

Amravati: The Director of Government Examinations A. Subbareddy on Wednesday issued a circular directing principals to make changes in the pattern, group combinations, nominal roles and other aspects of the Class X public examinations to be held in June this year. Exam papers, time, marks, etc. are explained in it.

According to this circular, the guidelines for conducting the Class X examinations are given below.

• All regular students appearing for these examinations for the first time must appear for the Telugu language under First Language or Second Language.

• Students who have Telugu First Language Paper must write Hindi under Second Language.

• If English medium candidates choose Telugu as the first language, then only Hindi should be selected as the second language paper.

• Students who have chosen their mother tongue as Tamil, Kannada, Oriya, etc. as their first language must put Telugu as their second paper.

• In public examinations, there is no weightage for internal marks.

• In the seven papers, First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Mathematics, Social Studies are for 100 marks each. Physical Science and Biological Science examinations will be separate and for 50 marks each.

• The First Language Composite Paper – 1 is for 70 marks, and Paper – 2 for 30 marks.

• Language exams, Mathematics, Social Studies exams are given 3 hours for each paper and 15 minutes (total 3 hours 15 minutes) for reading the question paper.

• Physical Science and Biological Science exams are given 2.30 hours for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper (2 hours and 45 minutes in total).

• Those who appeared for the tenth exams for the first time in March 2017 and did not complete those exams by June 2019 can register for the exams currently conducted under the new scheme.

• A Candidate should enter his full name, father's, and mother’s full names including the last names. The name of the guardian must be entered in the case of orphans.

• Only those who are enrolled in school records will be considered as regular candidates.

• For the details of the regular candidates, only recognized school nominal rolls should be uploaded.

• Paraplegics and physically disabled candidates who are deaf, mute, blind, etc. can choose only one instead of two languages. They are only required to have 20 pass marks in each subject.

