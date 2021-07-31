Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again proved his commitment towards social justice by ensuring 56 percent posts of second vice chairman/ second deputy mayor posts to BC, SC, ST and minorities.

The elections for second deputy mayor/vice chairman posts held in 85 municipalities and corporations, of which BCs were elected in 24 places, SCs in 22, STs in 2 and OCs in 37 places.