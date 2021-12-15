AP Signs MOU With FAO, ICAR

Amaravati: The State Government has signed an MoU with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) on a Technical Cooperation Project to strengthen the capacities of the government of Andhra Pradesh to support farmers to adopt sustainable agri-food systems.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, by Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah on behalf of the State and Food and Agriculture Organization Country Director Tomio Shichiri and Indian Council for Agriculture Research Deputy Director-General Dr A K Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said RBKs was set up as part of an effort to weed away fake seeds, pesticides, and fertilisers from markets.

He said measures were taken to ensure a remunerative price for the farmers and explained the concept of e-cropping. He said revolutionary changes will come to the agriculture sector in the state with the steps being taken by the government.

Food and Agriculture Organization Country Director Tomio Shichiri said RBKs will bring revolutionary changes in agriculture and added that they are the role models in agriculture in the country. He said integrated agri labs will stand out as good organisations in providing the best quality inputs to the farmers, and integrated call centre systems and RBK studios will help get the best results for the farmers.

FAO will provide technical and financial assistance to RBKs in the state, and ICAR, along with FAO, will work towards strengthening RBKs in the state. FAO will provide training to farmers, RBK staff, officials, and scientists on new technologies in agriculture and allied sectors and training to farmers on best cultivation management practices.

Dr Tomio Shichiri, Country Director/Food and Agricultural Organization representative in India, Dr C. Konda Reddy, Assistant FAO Representative in India, Senior Food Safety and Nutrition Officer, Sridhar Dharmapuri, National Expert on Agri. Certification, Nachiket Udupa, National Expert on FFS, Sudhakar Yarrakonda, ICAR Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar Singh, ICAR-ATARI, and Director Dr J.V. Prasad were among those who met the Chief Minister. On the occasion, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner C H Arun Kumar, AP Seeds Development Corporation VC and MD Shekar Babu were present.