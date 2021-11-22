AP Rains: CM YS Jagan Puts YSRCP Leaders on Their Toes to Oversee Relief Works

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the incharge Ministers, Ministers of the Districts and MLAs of the areas affected by the heavy rains and floods to be present in their respective districts and to oversee relief works.

The Chief Minister directed the party leaders to tour in villages and ensure that immediate relief is provided to the people. He directed the Ministers and MLAs to bring the issues to the notice of the authorities and work towards resolving them and to stand by the flood victims till everything becomes normal.

He instructed the party leaders to coordinate with officials and complete sanitation and drainage works in the towns and added to provide medical facilities to prevent the spread of infections in flood prone areas, distribute rations to the victims, accurate assessments on the damage done. He said to ensure that farmers whose crops were damaged are provided with seeds for re-cultivation. He instructed the MLAs of flood affected areas not to attend assembly sessions and continue to monitor the relief works.