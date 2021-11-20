AP Rains: CM YS Jagan Aerial Survey of Flood Hit Region

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday will conduct an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in the State.

The Chief Minister will cover heavy rain affected areas including Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore, after reviewing the rain situation with the respective district collectors. He will leave for Kadapa directly from Gannavaram Airport for surveying the flood affected areas by helicopter and return from Renigunta Airport.