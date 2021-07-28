AP Puts NDRF, SDRF Forces in Godavari Districts on Standby Over Rains

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also alerted the officials in the wake of an active monsoon as low pressure is expected on July 28, based on the IMD report.

He directed the officials to take appropriate precautionary measures because of incessant rains and ordered to deploy NDRF, SDRF forces in Godavari districts. He said that the hydel power generation in the Srisailam project took place even at 796 feet. He stated that by God's grace, excess rainfall was recorded in eight districts across the state, Chittoor district with 77 per cent, Kadapa district 93.6 per cent, Anantapur 82.4 per cent, Kurnool 42.9 per cent and Prakasam district with 25 per cent registering an average of 23 per cent excess rainfall across the state.