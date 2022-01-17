AP Police Add One More Feather to Their Caps

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's police system is growing from strength to strength, according to the central government. An increase in the number of female police officers is a positive development, and a competent investigation team was constituted, with the primary goal of punishing criminals. The Central Government's newly released "Good Governance-2021" report assesses the police system in numerous states under the area of Judiciary-Public Security.

According to the report, our state performed better in 2020–21 than in the previous fiscal year. Four variables influence the rankings: the speed with which offenders are convicted, the population-to-police ratio, especially the female police ratio, and case resolution.

Increasing the speed with which charges are resolved.

Andhra Pradesh has shown that it is capable of identifying and punishing criminals on time. In the fiscal year 2019–20, 26.10 per cent of cases were found guilty and sentenced. In 2020–21, identification and sentencing will be of top concern in 38–40% of cases. This was only possible when police officers filed FIRs, filed charge sheets, and expedited case investigations within the state government's timelines. Andhra Pradesh tops the country in filing charge sheets within the 60-day timeframe set by the central government. Because of the building of more pox courts and the recruitment of public prosecutors, cases are being tried more frequently. In 2020–21, the penalty rate increased by 12.30 per cent.

Our state has made progress in terms of the recruitment of police officers and employees in proportion to the population. This was owing in part to the 15,000 female police officers who were largely recruited through the village and ward secretarial systems. Female cops made up 5.85 per cent of the force in 2020–21, up from 4.17 per cent in 2019–20. Female officers now make up 1.68 per cent of the police force.