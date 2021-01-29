AP Panchayat Elections 2021 Nomination Process, Last Date For Submission

The nomination process for the first phase of the Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat Polls 2021 has begun from Friday .

As per the poll notification schedule issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) In January 23 elections to Local Body Elections will be held in four phases on February 9, 13,17 and 21.

The first phase nominations process has commenced from today (Friday), and the Returning officers will accept nominations between 10. 30 and 5.00pm until Sunday, January 31.

Returning officers have been appointed in Panchayats to receive nominations across the State. Elsewhere Assistant Returning ‌, Stage-1 officers were appointed for the smaller Panchayats by the Collectors.

The Panchayat office will display voter lists on notice boards on Friday morning.

Timings: Nominations will be accepted from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who want to contest for the seats of Sarpanch and ward members in connection with the first phase elections should submit nominations confirmed within the respective Gram Panchayats

They should have completed 21 years of age.

They should be registered as voters in their respective Panchayats/Wards.

Only two people are allowed with the candidate during the filing of nominations.

The authorities will announce the final list of contesting candidates on February 4.

Contestants can campaign for 3 days from the date of the final list announced until the evening of February 7.

First Phase elections will be held on February 9.

Changes in three districts

Meanwhile elections will be conducted division- wise in four phases in Vizianagaram, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.

Accordingly, elections will be conducted in villages under Narasapuram Revenue Division in the first installment in West Godavari district.

Kovvur in the second installment, Jangareddygudem in the third installment and Eluru Revenue Division in the fourth installment. Parvatipuram in the second installment and Vizianagaram Revenue Division in the 3rd and 4th installments.

Elections will be conducted in Ongole in the first installment, Kandukur, in the second installment in Prakasam district.

The SEC has issued notification for elections in the first phase in 3,249 panchayats in 11 districts will go to the polls, according to the notification.