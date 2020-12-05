AP Opposition Using Cheap Tricks To Disrupt Assembly: Botsa

Amaravati, Dec 5: We have clearly laid the facts about our one and half year governance in the assembly, but the opposition TDP has failed miserably to play a constructive role and resorted to cheap tricks to disrupt the house, said Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the minister said that the opposition leaders have been vindictive and intentionally tried to create chaos in the house, despite the discussions being taken as per the choice of opposition. Chandrababu Naidu says he has 40 years experience and worked as Chief Minister for three times, but still he doesn't know how to take up opposition role in the assembly. Against the rules, Chandrababu squated at the Speaker podium, where no opposition leader would have done.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders have clearly laid the facts on Polavaram project, along with other welfare schemes, where over Rs 67,000 crore was directly credited into the beneficiaries accounts. While the Chief Minister affirmed that the height of Polavaram will not be reduced, opposition leaders with their friendly media constantly distorted the facts and tried to mislead people.

Chandrababu Naidu and his team failed in addressing public issues as an opposition party, all they tried is to gain sympathy from the public by getting suspended.The Opposition was given the opportunity to speak in the house but all they did was chaos, and even pointed fingers threatening the Speaker., he said.