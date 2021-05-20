AP Legislative Assembly Adjourned Sine Die After Passing Appropriation Bill

Amaravati, May 20: The Legislative Assembly has passed the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Vote on Account Bill, 2021, Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill No.2, 2021, and Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill No 3, 2021.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy tabled the three Appropriation Bills required to meet the supplementary grants made by the State Assembly for the year and supplementary expenditure charged on the consolidated fund of the state of Andhra Pradesh for that year. The Bills were passed by voice vote.

The State Legislative Assembly also passed Andhra Pradesh Medical Education and Research Corporation Bill 2021, Andhra Pradesh Survey and Boundaries Amendment Bill 2021, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws Amendment Bill, 2021, and Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws Second Amendment Bill 2021 and withdrawn Andhra Pradesh Electricity Duty Bill 2015.

The House has adopted a resolution to oppose the Centre's decision on 100% strategic disinvestment of Government of India's shareholding in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Vishakhapatnam, along with the management control by the way of Privatization and also resolved to request the Government of India to consider the measures, suggested by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in his letter dated Feb 6, 2021, and March 9, 2021, to make RINL profitable and remain the pride of Telugu people and the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The State Legislative Assembly has later adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.