AP Irrigation Projects Subject to Water Allocations

Amaravati: Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav clarified that the construction of irrigation projects in the State are subject to water allocations by the tribunals and ridiculed the objections of Telangana State on AP projects.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Minister said that Andhra Pradesh has been using only the allocated water share of it, while Telangana had been constructing new projects without any permissions and has increased the capacity of Kalwakurthi and Nettempadu projects. Asserting that the State Government is not going beyond its allocations, Anil Kumar said that Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, the State couldn’t draw the allocated water of 44,000 Cusecs from Srisailam through Pothireddypadu, if the water level drops below 848 feet.

To provide water for Rayalaseema and Nellore districts, the water could be drawn only at 881 ft level, which could be possible only for 15-20 days during the flood period. Where else, Telangana state can withdraw over 6 TMC of water, even when the water level is below 800 ft and also taking up the projects like Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation.

He questioned on what basis it would be wrong for Andhra Pradesh to construct lift irrigation just to ease the process of withdrawing the allocated share of water, while the same is being done by Telangana State. The Minister said that the Rajolibanda project has an allocation of 4 TMC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to any extent to protect the interests of the state. Telangana officials are falsely accusing the State, despite all the projects being administered as per the State allocations, he added.

The Chief Minister wanted the two states to be on friendly terms and took a step forward in that regard. All these projects have been there for decades and the State government is only trying to increase their capacity, he said. The Minister stated that the Vamsadhara Tribunal has given clearance to construct the Neredi project and the construction will start soon