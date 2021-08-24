AP Inter Online Admissions Date extended

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board Secretary V Ramakrishna said in a statement that the deadline for online admissions into Intermediate has been extended to August 27.

The board, which is conducting online admissions for the first time for Intermediate courses, had set the application dates as 13th to the 23rd of this month. However, the application deadline has now been extended till August 27 after several students and parents sought an extension, it is learned.

However, the board stated that the first and second year students who want to appear for the Inter-Advanced Supplementary Examinations will not have to pay any examination fee to increase their marks.

He explained that students need not contact the principals of the respective colleges in this regard. Hall tickets have been issued to all students who have paid the fees for the Inter-March 2021 exams.

Students can appear for the Advanced Supplementary Examinations in one or more subjects depending on their suitability. Students who have not paid the fees for the IPE – March 2021 exams are advised to pay the exam fees directly through ‘BIEAPGOVIN’ if they wish to appear for the exams.