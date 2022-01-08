AP High Court to Shut For Sankranthi Holidays From January 10

AMRAVATI: From the 10th to the 16th of this month, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has declared Sankranti vacations. According to the High Court schedule, Bhogi is on the 13th, Sankranthi is on the 14th, Kanuma is on the 15th, and Sunday is on the 16th. During these days, there will be no hearings at the High Court. From the 17th, the High Court will begin its regular sessions. During the holidays, vacation courts have been set up to hear emergency cases.

On the vacation courts, Justices Mallavolu Satyanarayanamurthy, Kumbhajadala Manmadharavu, and Kanchireddy Sureshreddy will serve. A two-judge panel, led by Justice Satyanarayanamurthy, will hear the cases, with Justice Suresh Reddy serving as a single judge. By the 10th of this month, urgent cases must be submitted.

On the 12th, the judges will hear the petitions. Habeas corpus, pre-bail applications, bail petitions denied by magistrates and session judges, and matters that are too urgent to wait until the holidays are over are heard in vacation courts. Ravindrababu, the Registrar General, has issued a notification to that effect.