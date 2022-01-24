AP High Court Makes Key Observations On PRC Petition

The Andhra Pradesh High Court clarified that the petition filed against the PRC was not a public interest litigation, nor was it a petition related to Bifurcation Act. It is a matter of personal service so it cannot be tried in this court, it stated. High Court judges Justice Amanullah and Justice Bhanumathi said the petition should be referred to someone else.

Arguments in the High Court on the PRC petition resumed at 2:15 p.m. AG Shriram, while hearing the arguments on this occasion, said that the salary of the person who filed the petition in the court has been increased by Rs. 28,000. The government will be burdened with Rs 10,860 crore. If Rs 50,000 crore was spent on salaries of employees in 2018, now that expenditure has reached Rs 68,000 crore. He also said the government did not have any intention not to pay the employees. However, the court also observed that in the AP Reorganisation Act, there was no mention of the percentage of HRA that needs to be given.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday heard a petition filed by AP JAC against PRC. The judge made several key remarks. Did salaries go down with the new PRC or Increased? The High Court questioned the petitioners. It clarified that employees have no right to challenge the PRC, however, on how to file a petition without complete information. It asked them to contact the government on PRC. The next hearing was adjourned to until 2:15 p.m.

The leaders of the trade unions were ordered to appear before them.

Earlier in the day, the two sides put forth their arguments in the court. The Counsel for the petitioner told the court that the PRC had not been filed under the AP Bifurcation Act. The advocate on behalf of the petitioner said that the government did not pay PRC as per the AP reorganisation Act.

The AP Advocate General then put forth arguments on behalf of the government. He wanted to know how could the employees on threaten the government over the PRC. He also wondered how they could file a writ petition in the court.

The AG brought it to the notice of the court that they even prevented salaries from being paid to the Anganwadi and outsourcing employees. He told the court that the government had invited union leaders for talks, but they never turned up.