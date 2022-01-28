AP High Court Hearing on PRC Issue

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court heard a petition challenging the government-issued directives for the implementation of the PRC.

Advocate General Shriram told the High Court that the petition should be heard before a division bench and therefore it should not be heard here as it is a single bench.

The bench agreed with Shriram's contention and directed the Registrar to send the writ petition to the Chief Justice of the High Court for further action.

Similarly, the AP High Court on Friday heard petitions on development decentralization, cancellation of CRDA and Amaravati. The tribunal directed the government to hear arguments on behalf of the CRDA on February 2 after the conclusion of the arguments on behalf of the petitioners. The next hearing was adjourned to February 2.