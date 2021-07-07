AP Govt's Geo-fencing of Crops To Benefit Farmer Community

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues, including Covid, e-cropping, Housing and other welfare schemes, during the Spandana video conference, held here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister stressed on e-cropping and instructed the authorities to pay close attention to e-cropping as this a one-stop solution for every welfare scheme like input subsidy, insurance, interest-free loans and many more. He said that farmers must be given a receipt along with digital acknowledgement listing out all e-crop details, as this receipt could come in handy for the farmer to claim when something goes wrong. He said that the government is also bringing the Rythu Bharosa Unified Digital Platform App and doing geofencing for each crop to benefit the farmer community.

He said that Collectors should focus on registering every acre, every crop with e-cropping, even though they are disputed lands. At least 10 per cent of e-crop bookings should be monitored by the collector and the Joint Directors and Deputy Directors of the Department of Agriculture should check 20 per cent of e-crop bookings and at the zonal level, agricultural authorities should monitor 30 per cent of e-cropping. E-crop should be done even if the farmer does not have any documents for the cultivated land, or even if no documents are provided, said the Chief Minister.