AP Govt's Amma Vodi to Increase Student Enrolment in Schools

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting of education department said that the main objective of Amma Vodi scheme was to increase the enrolment of students in schools and added that there is a condition that the children must have a minimum of 75% of attendance to get eligibility for the scheme.

He said the attendance criterion was exempted due to COVID-19 situation and directed the officials to link attendance to Amma Vodi scheme from 2022. The Chief Minister said the financial assistance under Amma Vodi scheme should be given in the starting of the academic year considering students attendance of the previous year.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to give work order for procurement of items under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka by December and ensure Vidya kanuka kits are delivered to students before the schools reopen every year. He inspected the quality of sports dress, shoes and suggested some changes.

He instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to make one lakh available at every school for maintenance works. The officials proposed that they would like to give rankings on performance of schools through social audit and the Chief Minister directed them to speak to teachers in this regard.

The Chief Minister said ranking system is only to identify where the schools are lacking, but not to point out the mistakes, and directed the officials to explain it to teachers clearly. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete mapping of teachers soon and introduce the policy of Subject wise Teachers and added to improve curriculum. The Chief Minister directed the officials to make it clear that no one is forcing aided schools to handover them to government.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Women and Child Welfare Director ( DISHA Special Officer) Kritika Shukla, MDM and Sanitation Director B M Diwan, School Education Commissioner V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, School Education Director ( SCERT) B Prathap Reddy and other officials were present.