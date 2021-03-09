AP Govt Will Make Every Effort To Safeguard Vishakha Steel Plant: Botsa

Amaravati: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana has made it clear that Visakha Steel is the right of Andhras and its privatization will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that the centre has clarified in Lok Sabha responding to YSRCP MP’s, saying that the State government has nothing to do with the VSP as the decision was taken by Central Government. However, the State government is committed to the letter written by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against privatization, assuring him that the government will extend its support to overcome VSP losses. He assured that the government shall definitely stand by the intention of not to privatize the steel plant.

‘We will make every effort to safeguard the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and abide by the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on this issue,’ said Botsa Satyanarayana.

Further, the minister alleged that the privatization of the steel plant was initiated during the TDP regime, and no attempt was made to prevent it. TDP leaders with their supporting media houses are trying to defame the government, although the Centre had clearly said that there has been no role of State government in this issue. He stated that the Chief Minister has assured that there would be no injustice in the case of the steel plant during his tenure and continuous efforts will be put from the government until the Union Government changes their decision.