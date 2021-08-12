AP Govt to Vaccinate Teachers, School Staff On War Footing

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a review meeting on COVID-19 and vaccination and directed the officials to focus on vaccinating teachers and staff working in schools across the State in the wake of reopening the educational institutions from August 16.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister suggested vaccination taking village as a unit as it would be possible to vaccinate in order of preference without much wastage. He instructed the officials to focus on vaccinating 18-44-year-olds, prioritising the employees, officers, and staff with public relations. In regard to vaccination for Covid-19, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to conduct scientific analysis on the effect of the virus on vaccinated persons and the way the virus is being transmitted even after vaccination. He instructed the officials to study the situation in other states as well, as it could enable the state to take more stringent measures to fight Covid.