AP Govt Turns Focus to Resolving People's Grievances

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to prepare themselves for launching the 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' programme, aimed at resolving the people’s grievances.

During a review meeting held with the heads of various government departments on preparatory measures for launching the 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' at his camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister thoroughly discussed the procedures to be followed in disposal of grievances. Steps should be taken to track every request till it is resolved, he said.

The applications received should also be tracked and monitored, besides conducting weekly audit and reports should be taken accordingly for the smooth functioning of the programme. Elaborating further, he said that existing call centers should be linked to receive applications and complaints in various government departments.

Officials should also re-examine and restructure the existing methods for resolving grievances in various departments. Along with the CMO, there should be Jaganananku Chebudam project monitoring departments in every government department. Later, project monitoring units should be established at district level, mandal level, municipalities and corporations as well, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' programme will be an improvisation of the existing Spandana programme, which will run smoothly only if the monitoring units are functioning effectively. Requests and Complaints will be reported by the people if their work is not done properly by the concerned department.

Finding a solution to public satisfaction in such cases is a challenging task for the officials. The officials should go ahead by adopting patience, re-examination and restructuring the procedures, he said, adding that there are chances of recieving highest number of complaints from Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Home, Health and Family Welfare Departments as per the Spandana data once if the programme is launched.

Focus should be laid by the heads of respective departments for quick disposal of the complaints. He also directed the officials to upgrade the skills of staff through orientation programme and formulate guidelines for setting up of monitoring units to dispose the requests in the stipulated time period by maintaining quality. A letter should be taken from the respondent after resolving his request, he said.

In case if any request is rejected, the officials should act very carefully and the applicants should be satisfied with the process. Directing the officials to be very hard in the matters relating to corruption, the Chief Minister said that there should be a fear of doing wrong.

A coordination committee should be appointed at mandal/municipal level with Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Municipal officials should meet every week to resolve the complaints received by the police, he said, adding that the heads of government departments should convene a meeting with the District Collectors soon and make them aware of the programme.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, SERP CEO A Md Imtiaz and other higher officials were also present.