AP Govt Supporting Farmers in All Possible Ways

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister, Dharmana Krishna Das slammed Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu for shedding crocodile tears for farmers through 'Rytu Kosam TDP' campaign and said Naidu has neglected and cheated farmers during his 14 year tenure.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Tuesday, the Minister listed out the promises made by Chandrababu Naidu before 2014 elections and said the previous government didn't fullfill the promises and thus people rejected TDP. He said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented many pro-farmer programmes for their welfare.

He flayed Naidu for ignoring waiving of farm loans, providing nine hour electricity for agriculture, setting up price stabilization fund of Rs 5,000 core and implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations. He said Naidu also ignored Veligonda, Galeru- Nagiri, Handri Neeva and Polavaram projects.

He said the Chief Minister has taken Agriculture as priority subject and fulfilled all the promises made for farmers despite COVID pandemic. He said the state government has spent Rs 17,030 crore for YSR Rytu Bharosa scheme and modernized 8,358 Electric substations at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore to provide nine hour quality power to farmers. He reminded that the state government has cleared pending arrears of Rs 20,000 crore of previous government.

He said the Chief Minister has implemented crop insurance scheme for Rs 1, setup price stabilization fund of Rs 3,000 crore and Natural Disaster Management Fund of Rs 2,000 crore for welfare of the farmers. He asked TDP leaders to stop spreading false information on farmers welfare and asserted that the state government has been supporting farmers in all possible ways.