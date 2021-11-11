AP Govt For Strict Enforcement of YSR Arogyasri Across State

Amaravati: In regard to YSR Aarogyasri, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to strictly enforce Aarogyasri scheme across the State, which was brought to provide free treatment, including to the Cancer patients. The authorities informed that the number of Aarogyasri services were significantly increased to 2446 medical procedures from 1059 treatments. Similarly, the number of network hospitals was also increased to 1717 from 919 and almost 3,18,746 new beneficiaries were brought under the scheme. Through Aarogya Asara, so far 7,82,652 people have received Rs 439.4 crore as financial support after undergoing surgeries.

In regard to Covid-19, the officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 3366 active cases across the state and the positivity rate is 0.7 percent. They said that 23,457 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals, which would be made available by December 15.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 3,35,59,940 people were administered vaccine of which 1,17,71,458 received a single dose while 2,17,88,482 have been administered with two doses. So far, 5,53,48,422 doses of vaccine have been utilised in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary of Medical Health Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary of Medical Health (Covid Management and Vaccination) M Ravichandra, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, 104 Call Center In-Charge A Babu, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, APVVP Commissioner Dr V Vinod Kumar and others were present.