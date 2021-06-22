AP Govt Strengthens Women Empowerment With YSR Cheyutha

Amaravati: Moving ahead towards Women Empowerment, for the second consecutive year Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be crediting Rs 4339.39 crore into the accounts of 23,14,342 women beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha on Tuesday.

The primary objective of YSR Cheyutha is to help more women contribute to the economic progress, where the government will be assisting in marketing and technical aspects to those women investing the amount in business. Under this scheme, women from BC, SC, ST, and Minorities who are aged between 45-60 years would be directly paid a total amount of Rs 75,000 in four years at the rate of Rs 18,750 per annum, which will cost the Government Rs 19,000 crore. On YSR Cheyutha alone, the State government had spent Rs 8943.52 crore in these two years.

Besides these, the government has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with multinational companies such as Amul, ITC, HUL, P&G and Reliance, and banks to support the women entrepreneurs who established grocery stores, dairy farms, and many more. About six lakh widows, single women and specially-abled in the said age group, who are already receiving monthly social pensions, would reap the benefits of YSR Cheyutha. All the beneficiaries have complete freedom to use the money provided under the scheme for any other purpose or livelihood activities.

As of date, 78,000 women have established grocery stores and 1,90,517 women are rearing cattle like cows, buffaloes, sheep, and goats to raise their family income. The government had set up YSR Cheyutha Call Centre 0866 - 2468899, 9392917899 to connect the beneficiaries with corporate companies and banks. A command control centre was also put in place to monitor the Cheyutha call centre and provide training and assistance to the women.

For those women who had set up grocery stores, quality goods are being provided below the market rates. Also, the government made an MoU with Amul, where an additional price of Rs 5-15 on each litre of milk will be provided through the AP Amul Project.