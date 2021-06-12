AP Govt Sets Paddy Purchase Target For Rabi Season

Amaravati: Commissioner of Civil Supplies Kona Sasidhar said that the Andhra Pradesh government has set a target of procuring 45 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy during the rabi season at a cost of Rs 8,600 crore. He went on to say that 25.25 lakh MT of paddy had been purchased so far.

The commissioner told reporters on Thursday that preparations had been made to acquire paddy through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) for the minimum support price. He urged farmers not to sell their paddy in times of adversity, saying that paddy purchases would be transparent and based on e-Crop data.

According to the commissioner, 3,936 paddy purchasing centres were linked to 7,706 RBKs for paddy purchases. According to him, 3.78 lakh farmers registered their identities on the paddy purchase website available at RBKs, and 2.84 lakh farmers have received the requisite coupons thus far.

The paddy buying procedure, according to Sasidhar, will continue till the end of July. According to him, the Central government must fund Rs 3,299 crore for paddy purchases, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sent letters to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Civil Supplies to that effect.

According to the commissioner, farmers will be compensated 21 days after purchasing paddy. He went on to say that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked authorities to discharge Rs 360 crore in debts owed to farmers.