Vijayawada: In an effort to widen the reach of the state government among the people, the Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation (APDC) has launched a chatbot on the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday.

As a state-level nodal agency, the verified interface of APDC will publicise information promoting the YS Jagan government's public welfare schemes, policies, and programs.

The newly launched WhatsApp interface of APDC will not only help spread awareness among the beneficiaries through a targeted approach, but it will also aid the fight against the spread of misinformation.

APDC's first-of-its-kind verified WhatsApp interface and chatbot is a welcome measure to take GoAP's good governance efforts straight

to the grassroots in the state.

“We are excited to work with WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app, to take Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's progressive agenda to the public of Andhra Pradesh. This will help take APDC's agenda of being the bridge between the government and public, through digital media, further,” Chinna Vasudeva Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of APDC said.

The APDC is working to add more functions to this verified interface and launch a full-scale chatbot on the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp soon.

Also Read: Telangana Minister KTR Welcomes Police Move in Hyderabad Teen Gangrape Case

The proposed chatbot will integrate important information regarding Government of Andhra Pradesh’s (GoAP) welfare schemes. It may be noted here that the Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation is a torchbearer agency responsible for strengthening the digital presence of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. It also bridges the gap between the Government and the grassroots.

