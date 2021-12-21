AP Govt Rewrites History With Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be formally launching ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ (One Time Settlement scheme) in Tanuku of West Godavari district, on Tuesday, where registration with full rights on their house will be given to over 52 lakh beneficiaries.

Rewriting the history, Andhra Pradesh government brought this novel initiative, where all the loans and their interest on the government sanctioned homes will be waived off and provide full right over the property with just a nominal amount, even those properties that cost upto Rs 20 lakh. Under the OTS Scheme, the State government will be providing permanent ownership to the beneficiaries for their houses constructed under various government schemes, at an expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore, including the loan waiver and exemption of registration fees.

The scheme was made totally voluntary, without any compulsion. The beneficiaries get a freehold on their house in the place of dwelling rights and enables them to gift or hand over the inheritance to the next generations besides securing the right to mortgage it as an asset for availing bank loans.

The previous government between 2014-19 had put aside the interest waiver proposals laid by the officials repeatedly. Also, 43,000 beneficiaries who have paid Rs 15.29 crore against their loans, did not get any ownership rights. Even those people are being given their ownership rights at free of cost through the OTS scheme. As part of the scheme, the government is waiving off the principal and interest amounts to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore of 40 lakh beneficiaries who availed loans from AP Housing Board Corporation since 2011.

The beneficiaries can avail this scheme by paying nominal amounts, where Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations. In case if the loan amount is lesser than the stipulated amounts, then the beneficiaries can pay the outstanding loan amount and get complete rights on their property. Similarly, people who have constructed houses in the government allotted lands with their own money and don't have full rights can avail registration by paying just Rs 10 and secure their property.

Post registration, the property will be removed from the prohibited lands under Section 22 (A) and the beneficiary can carry out any legal transaction without any hassles. Also to ease the registration process, beneficiaries can register their property at the village and ward secretariats itself without any additional cost. With this document registration, the beneficiary doesn’t require any link documents to carry out any transactions related to the property.