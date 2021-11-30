AP Govt Requests Centre to Replenish Adhoc Funds for SDRF

The inter-ministerial central team constituted to gauge the extent of flood damage in Andhra Pradesh, has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office and lauded the Chief Minister for the effective steps taken in flood-hit areas.

The Chief Minister urged the Central team to be more compassionate and humanitarian in the entire approach of assessing the damage. He said there is no escalation in the estimates and added that there was a robust model at the grass root level for estimation of flood losses. He said RBKs are present in every village, e-cropping is completed for every crop, social audit is also done and physical and digital receipts for e cropping were given to every farmer and added that the damage is estimated at village level. The Chief Minister said State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has depleted COVID containment measures and urged the Central team for replenishment of Adhoc funds to SDRF.

The Chief Minister said the suggestions of the Central team will be considered and necessary measures will be taken to control such disasters in the long run. He said the state government is improving the canal system to discharge more water capacity and added that an automatic water gauging system is being planned. The State government has sought to relax the rules on paddy procurement and added to give relief in terms of moisture and other conditions as crops are damaged due to heavy rains.