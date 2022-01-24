AP Govt Ready For Talks With Employee Union and Representatives on PRC, Says Sajjala

The Andhra Pradesh government state advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy asserted that telling the unions not recognizing the committee set up by the government on the PRC issue would only increase the stalemate.

Sajjala questioned whether negotiation had taken place so far. He asked the employees to check with the committee if they had any doubts about the PRC, which is why the committee had been formed. He said that they were willing to discuss with the Employee representatives. Sajjala spoke to media after the Committee of Ministers meeting on PRC on Monday.

‘Employees need to understand the situation. We call for talks tomorrow as well. Telling the committee not to recognize is to heighten the stalemate. The committee will mediate on the issue of employees. We are always ready for negotiations. Employees were called in for negotiations. The unions did not come for talks. The government is ready for talks. Employees are always part of the government,' said Sajjala.